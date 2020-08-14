South African song strikes a chord with Palestinians – Middle East Monitor

Jerusalema – a South African gospel song with an infectious beat and a catchy dance – has captured the imagination of the world. The song by South African musician and DJ, Master KG (real name Kgaogelo Moagi), with vocals by songstress, Nomcebo Zikode, has been viewed more than 76 million times on YouTube.

But it is the #JerusalemaDanceChallenge that has taken the world by storm. In February, fans in Angola posted their own choreography to the beat of Jerusalema. The video went viral and the #JerusalemaDanceChallenge was born. Since then, thousands of videos of people mimicking the dance moves – from healthcare workers in France, Sweden and South Africa, to diners at restaurants in Italy and Romania, and in different settings across Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Caribbean and Europe – have been uploaded to Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

And this week, the dance challenge made its way onto the streets of occupied East Jerusalem.

Jerusalem music collective Jaw (meaning ‘mood’ or ‘atmosphere’ in Arabic) uploaded a Palestinian version of the #JerusalemaDanceChallenge on Tuesday. Filmed with the participation of Jerusalem’s small Afro-Palestinian community in the Babul Majlis area of the Old City, adjacent to the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, local dancers…