South African Freestyle Champs 2020 finalists revealed

The Gauteng and Western Cape candidates will square off once again for leading honours in freestyle football

The judges have revealed Emilio Nahamuja and Sipho Busakwe as the 2 finalists of the continuous South African Freestyle Championships 2020.

The duo got rid of Rishaad Ebrahim and Kyle Rinquest respectively and are set to square off in the last of the continuous virtual occasion.

Gauteng native, Busakwe is the competitors protecting champ and will be up versus a familiar enemy, Cape Town’s Nahamuja who is searching for his very first nationwide honours.

In the requirement utilized by the judges to select the most innovative and lively individual, Ashley Mkhize, the Head of Freestyle for Southern Africa highlighted design, creativity and problem.

“For the Top 8, one of the criteria is the time has been moved to 50-60 seconds and harder tricks were needed,” revealed Mkhize

“Secondly we focused more on problem, creativity and design. We desire the people to dig deep and draw out their finest.

“We are attempting to draw out the very best in the freestylers and see the depth of their abilities and see how far they can raise their abilities.

“We are trying to get the champion for South Africa after all.”

Goal will be releasing the winners of each round, all information and chosen videos in their various platforms.