South Africa reimposes liquor ban amid coronavirus surge to free up hospital space

In a nationally televised address Sunday night, Ramaphosa said top health officials are warning of impending shortages of hospital beds and medical oxygen as South Africa reaches a peak of coronavirus cases, expected involving the end of July and September. He said some hospitals have experienced to turn away patients because all the beds are full.

South Africa’s rapid upsurge in reported cases has caused it to be one of the world’s hot dots of COVID-19. Johns Hopkins University, which tallies worldwide figures, ranks South Africa since the ninth country most afflicted with the disease.

The country has reported increases in excess of 10,000 confirmed cases for several days, and the most recent daily increase was not exactly 13,500. South Africa accounts for 40 percent of all of the confirmed cases in Africa, with 276,242 — an increase of 12,058 in one day.

South Africa has recorded 4,079 deaths, 25 % of which will be in the past week, Ramaphosa said.

“While the surge of infections has been expected, the force and the speed with which it has progressed has, quite understandably, caused great concern,” Ramaphosa said. “Many of us are fearful of the danger this presents for ourselves, and for our families.”

Ramaphosa said that since the sale of alcohol was re-introduced in June, hospitals have seen a spike in admissions in their upheaval and emergency wards.

Face masks have also been declared mandatory, with all transport operators, employers, and owners of companies and buildings now lawfully bound to ensure everyone entering their companies or premises are wearing masks.

South Africa imposed among the world’s strictest lockdowns in April and May, including closing almost all mines, factories and companies, and implemented a ban on sales of liquor and cigarettes. The measures slowed the spread of the coronavirus but South Africa’s economy contracted considerably, increasing unemployment and hunger.

The country began relaxing restrictions in June to allow an incredible number of South Africans to reunite to work. The easing of restrictions allowed the sale of alcohol for four days a week. But within a couple of weeks, the number of confirmed cases and hospitalizations increased dramatically, prompting Ramaphosa to reimpose the ban on alcohol sales, among other restrictions.

