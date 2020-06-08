South Africa may hold the answer to who murdered Olof Palme | Sweden

Dag Hammarskjöld introduced me to Olof Palme. Two Swedish leaders, each supporting tiny nations upon the planet scene, both these styles whom rejected to become controlled simply by global capabilities; both perished a thrashing death. Were they also sufferers of the same causes?

For 11 years I actually investigated the mysterious rudder crash of which killed the former EL secretary-general Dag Hammarskjöld, a new a project of which became the subject associated with the movie Cold Case Hammarskjöld.

It was within a 2014 study trip regarding the movie that the murder circumstance of the former primary minister Olof Palme virtually fell in to my panel, when the journalist De Wet Potgieter passed me personally the apparent Deepsearch paperwork at the end of any dinner. The documents, made by the overdue general Tai Minnaar , identify how South Africa called Palme a great “enemy of the state” and supply names of individuals allegedly involved with decision making, preparation and setup of his / her assassination.

Later I observed that these files were seen by many within Sweden because forgeries. But the next season, I achieved retired common Chris Thirion, a former brain of South Africa’s Military Intelligence (MI), in Pretoria – and told me upon camera of which documents within the Deepsearch papers appeared genuine. He also stated that he themselves was assured that South Africa completed the murder.

Through the Hammarskjöld analysis I had constructed an extensive system of connections: former brains operatives, ex-military staff, historians, and media. For the Palme circumstance, one of the most useful associates was a past general, Tienie Groenewald, who at the time of Palme’s murder have been in charge of South Africa’s National Intelligence Interpretation Branch. He told me interesting stories showing how South African military brains collaborated along with the CIA, how the Israelis assisted South Africa acquire the nuclear blast – although not much of worth for the Palme circumstance.

The landscape of Olof Palme’s killing. Photograph: Sipa Press/Rex Features

After our own last meeting eachother, I known as him in addition to said that this individual, more than anybody, was in a posture to assist solve the Palme circumstance. I described the 50 million Swedish krona (£4.25m) incentive and introduced the notion of a deal through which Sweden gives immunity through prosecution in addition to South Africa would encourage any of their citizens involved with the murder to appear clean.

The next day, a staff of South African armed forces intelligence known as me in addition to invited me personally to a gathering with a common in the covert area (I will never name him or her but later on verified his / her identity).

I was directed to move to the Hyatt motel in Sandton, Johannesburg upon 1 October, 2015. From there I used to be escorted to an almost clean restaurant close by where I actually met the general.

He went directly to the heart associated with the issue, giving me personally the titles of those this individual said have been involved in Palme’s death – and informed me that South Africa was initially willing to help Sweden get to the reality.

In come back, South Africa was dreaming about stronger associations with Sweden. A condition regarding such an offer would be defenses from requested by prosecution for all those who acted upon the requests of the former South African authorities.

He hinted that the motive might have been both personal (Palme in addition to Sweden backed the ANC) but also financial, although this individual didn’t intricate. He reported South African military brains was ready to start up a discussion, yet only having its Swedish alternatives – political figures and the media have been to become excluded through the conversation.

I stated that the complete point associated with the motivation would be to finally get public in order that the Palme family and the Swedish folks could get drawing a line under. After a powerful discussion, all of us agreed to let the intelligence firms initiate the discussion and after that take it after that.

The common was shocked that I has been investigating the Palme killing as a hobby. He stressed which i was using huge dangers and that the operators would simply kill me personally if they thought threatened.

In November 2015, I paid the materials to Swedish national brains (Säpo), which passed this to the police product investigating Palme’s death.

For the subsequent two . 5 years, I actually heard practically nothing more, and April 2018, I wanted a meeting along with the brand new prosecutor regarding the Palme case, Krister Petersson. I actually told him or her my tale and was initially pleased to note that this individual already realized about it.

Not only of which, Petersson said to permit the UNA general realize that he was ready to get to South Africa in addition to meet him or her.

I has been never capable to re-establish contact with the South African general in June 2018 I prevailed in offering the concept to UNA through an additional contact. Again, there was stop – till a few weeks ago, for the intelligence resource in South Africa told me that a gathering between associates from the two authorities had happened in Pretoria on 18 March to discuss the Palme circumstance.

In a typical legal case inside Sweden, defenses against requested by prosecution would be impossible. But the Olof Palme assassination condition is unique.

That’s why I really hope the Swedish authorities could make an exception – provided needless to say that those accountable for the murder come forwards. I think it will be a respectable motion by these people to assist the Swedish people have closure.

I think the need to know is usually greater than the need to punish.

Göran Björkdahl is actually a programme office manager in surroundings for the Swedish International Development co-operation Agency in the Embassy of Sweden in Burkina Faso, exactly where he’s furthermore the trainer of the Burkina Faso national floorball (innebandy) groups, vice-champions associated with Africa