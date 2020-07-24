South Africa escape: Manhunt launched for inmates on the run

A manhunt is under method in South Africa after inmates waiting for trial got away while being moved to court.

The escape in the south-western town of Malmesbury was captured on electronic camera by a member of the public who was being in his vehicle.

Separate video footage reveals a few of the detainees being regained. It is uncertain the number of inmates from the regional prison are still on the run.

People have actually been cautioned not to try to capture any of them.

“The search party including detectives, on foot and in vehicles, has already covered much ground with the re-arrest of several escapees,” correctional services representative Logan Maistry stated.

An examination is under method to discover how the escape took place.