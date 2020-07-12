South Africa bans sale of alcohol AGAIN and reinstates night time curfew

South Africa has banned the sale of alcohol again and will reinstate a night time curfew in the fight Covid-19.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said the country will immediately go back to a ban on the sale of alcohol to cut back the volume of trauma patients so hospitals have more beds to treat coronavirus patients.

Confronted by surging hospital admissions as a result of coronavirus, South Africa can be reinstating a night curfew to reduce traffic accidents and made it mandatory for all residents to wear face masks when in public places.

South Africa has barred the sale of alcohol again and will reinstate a night time curfew in the fight against Covid-19. Above, a closed liquor store in Johannesburg on April 17 (file image)

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said the country will immediately go back to a ban on the sale of alcohol to cut back the volume of trauma patients so hospitals have more beds to treat coronavirus patients. Above, a patient arrives at the Greenacres Hospital in Port Elizabeth, on July 10

Before the coronavirus pandemic, alcohol was the main cause of 40 per cent of hospital admissions in South Africa , with 34,000 trauma cases passing through emergency departments in any normal week. Above, an emergency paramedic wearing full COVID-19 coronavirus personal protective equipment (PPE) waits at the Greenacres Hospital in Port Elizabeth

It comes after a two-month ban on the sale of alcohol was originally lifted on June 1, prompting people to fall into line outside liquor stores within their dozens.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, alcohol was the cause of 40 % of hospital admissions in South Africa, with 34,000 traumatization cases passing through emergency departments in just about any normal week.

Mr Ramaphosa said that top health officials warn of impending shortages of hospital beds and medical oxygen as South Africa reaches a peak of Covid-19 cases, expected between the end of July and September.

South Africa’s rapid increase in reported cases has made it one of the world’s centres for Covid-19, as it is ranked because the ninth country most afflicted with the disease, in accordance with Johns Hopkins University.

Customers queue to get alcohol after having a two-month ban on the sale of liquor was overturned on June 1. The ban has now been reinstated

A customer buys alcohol alcohol on day 66 of South Africa’s national lockdown in Johannesburg, South Africa, on June 1

The country has reported increases of more than 10,000 confirmed cases for many days and the latest daily increase was nearly 13,500.

South Africa accounts for 40% of all of the confirmed cases in Africa, with 264,184, including 3,971 deaths, acccording to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday.

South Africa imposed one of the world’s strictest lockdowns in April and May, including closing almost all mines, factories and companies, and a ban on sales of alcohol and cigarettes.

The measures slowed the spread of the coronavirus but South Africa’s economy, already in recession, contracted dramatically, increasing unemployment above 30%.

In June the country began relaxing restrictions to allow millions of South Africans to come back to work.

The easing of restrictions allowed the sales of alcohol on four days per week. However, in just a few weeks the country’s numbers of confirmed cases and hospitalisations increased dramatically, prompting Mr Ramaphosa to reimpose the ban on alcohol sales and other restrictions.

More than 30% of South Africa’s cases are in the economic hub of Gauteng province, including the largest city, Johannesburg, and the capital, Pretoria.

South Africa has performed 2.1 million tests, on its population of 58 million. Above, a person walks beneath a Covid-19 sign advising precautions people should consume Cape Town

The tourist centre of Cape Town even offers a high number of cases.

South Africa has carried out 2.1 million tests, on its populace of 58 million.

Because of an international shortage of testing materials, South Africa in June experienced a long delay in the time to have test results, at one point reaching 12 days in government clinics.

The situation has improved and the average time to get test outcomes is five days in public places laboratories and two days in private labs, in line with the latest figures issued by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases.

Africa’s 54 nations have documented 577,904 cases, in line with the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. The continent’s proved cases usually are concentrated inside four nations – South Africa, Egypt with 81,158 situations, Nigeria together with 31,987 cases and Algeria together with 18,712 cases – which with each other make up a lot more than 65% of the continent’s cases.

The amount of genuine cases inside Africa is usually believed to be greater, as the tests rate is extremely low in numerous countries.