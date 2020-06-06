South Africa and Japan may join Six Nations sides in autumn ‘festival of rugby’ tournament | Rugby Union News



















RFU chief government Bill Sweeney says an expanded Six Nations might fill the void if southern hemisphere groups are unable to journey north in November

World Cup champions South Africa and Japan might characteristic in a global ‘festival rugby’ tournament alongside the Six Nations sides this autumn, underneath proposals being thought-about by the Rugby Football Union.

There is sustained uncertainty over whether or not the autumn internationals will be capable to be staged as deliberate because of the coronavirus pandemic, with officers drawing up a sequence of contingency plans.

England are scheduled to host New Zealand, Argentina, Tonga and Australia at Twickenham this November, however RFU chief government Bill Sweeney says together with “guest” nations in a one-off eight-team competitors is one fall-back possibility.

“You take the Six Nations and you add in some guest teams,” Sweeney informed Sky Sports News.

“You might even have some good enjoyable with numerous totally different groups that you possibly can incorporate in that and you create an actual pageant of rugby, a celebration of the values of rugby and returning to play rugby in autumn of this 12 months.

England may very well be joined by South Africa in an eight-team tournament this autumn

“We are just going through all the various different scenarios and what we think makes most sense.”

Sweeney confirmed on Thursday that one different possibility would see a ‘house and away’ Six Nations happen, cut up from a November begin and ending in its conventional March slot – however the desire is for England to play the unique autumn schedule in entrance of a socially-distanced crowd at Twickenham.

“You would be surprised the impact [a two-metre social distancing] rule has in an 82,000-seater stadium but one metre has a very different impact,” he mentioned.

“We’ve run every model so we’ve got a sense of what that does.”