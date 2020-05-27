CNN’s Jim Acosta reports that some Trump administration officials are questioning if the death toll from the Covid-19 coronavirus is inflated a day after Dr. Anthony Fauci testified to congress that the number is likely higher.
Sources: Some Trump officials question Covid-19 death toll
