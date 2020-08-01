Sources — More St. Louis Cardinals test positive, Saturday’s game postponed

Saturday’s game in between theSt Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers has actually been postponed following extra positive tests amongst the Cardinals, according to ESPN and several reports.

At least 4 more members of the Cardinals have actually evaluated positive for COVID-19, according to ESPN and several reports.

It is not understood whether the brand-new positive tests originated from Cardinals gamers. Baseball press reporter Craig Mish initially reported on the brand-new cases.



Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred had actually informed MLB Players Association executive director Tony Clark on Friday that if the sport does not do a much better task of handling the coronavirus, it might close down for the season, sources knowledgeable about the discussion informed ESPN’s JeffPassan In text discussions with colleagues Friday, MLBPA gamer agents likewise cautioned about the hazard to the season, according to Passan.

Friday’s series opener was postponed after 2 Cardinals gamers evaluated positive for the coronavirus. The game was relocated to become part of a doubleheader Sunday– the very first set of seven-inning video games under an arrangement revealed by Major League Baseball on Friday.

After knowing of the very first 2 positive cases Thursday night, the Cardinals stated that they advised all gamers and personnel to self-isolate in their hotel spaces in Milwaukee till additional notification.

The Cardinals’ positives represented the very first positive tests for baseball beyond the East Coast because the routine season began recently.