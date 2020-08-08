Sources: MAC Cancels Fall College Football Season

The Mid-American Conference has actually canceled its football season this fall due to the fact that of gamer health and wellness issues concerning COVID-19, sources informed Stadium.

The 12- member MAC is the very first Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) conference deciding not to play this fall. On Wednesday, UConn, an independent, ended up being the very first FBS school to reveal it would not play this year. The MAC means to attempt to play in the spring, sources stated.

The MAC reached its choice Saturday early morning in a vote by the league’s presidents, sources stated. The conference presidents at first satisfied Thursday to settle the league’s scheduling format. However, Northern Illinois president Lisa Freeman, a previous research study researcher at the University of Rochester School of Medicine, suggested her school would not play this fall due to the fact that of the health and wellness issues, sources stated.

“The league didn’t like the look of NIU going out on their own and not playing,” stated a source, discussing the MAC’s non-vote on Thursday.

The Huskies have actually made a league-record 8 MAC title video game looks and won 4 of the last 9 MAC titles. After the league didn’t reach a choice Thursday, it voted Saturday not to play this fall, sources stated.

Besides the health and wellness issues, the MAC was among the leagues most affected economically by the Power Five’s choice to remove or minimize non-conference video games. The MAC had 11 video games canceled versus Big Ten members, costing MAC schools a combined $105 …