Sources hit back over ‘nonsense’ claims of Prince Charles’ ‘hot and cold’ relationship with sons

Claims of a relationship breakdown between The Prince of Wales and his two sons have been dismissed as ‘complete nonsense’ by royal sources, according to reports.

Palace insiders have also hit back at ‘poppycock’ claims his 70th birthday photograph was a ‘nightmare’ to plan because of tensions within the family, reports the Daily Mirror.

It comes after Omid Scobie, the co-author of Harry and Meghan biography ‘Finding Freedom’, claimed the relationship between Prince Charles and his two sons was ‘hot and cold’.

In an interview with former Loose Women host, Kate Thornton, on subscription service True Royal TV, he said the relationship was difficult because Prince Charles was ‘not just their father, he’s also the future king and their boss – he’s the purse keeper’.

But today sources close to the Prince have dismissed the claims as ‘complete nonsense,’ reports the Mirror.

Royal sources have also hit back over Scobie’s claims regarding Prince Charles’ 70th birthday photograph, which featured the Cambridges and Sussexes alongside Charles and Camilla