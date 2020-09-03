SOURCE: The Batman Shut Down After Robert Pattinson Tested Positive For Coronavirus

First The Rock, now The Batman?!

Almost instantly after resuming production with brand-new security procedures, The Batman, DC‘s reboot starring Robert Pattinson, has shut down production again. This time it’ s not simply in case– it’s since of an extremely genuine case. Someone on set tested positive for coronavirus, triggering the whole production to come to a stop.

Warner Bros launched a declaration describing:

“A member of The Batman production has tested positive for Covid-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused.”

A member of production? But definitely a gaffer or a finest kid could be changed, right? Are they simply being ultra safe? Well, according to a brand-new report from Variety, it’s not simply the WB being sensible– they can’t continue since their star is the one with coronavirus!

According to the outlet, a “highly placed source” within the production spilled that it was R-Pattz himself who got contaminated.

Why the studio and Pattinson himself aren’t simply bring out a declaration about it we have no concept.

Frankly we believe they ought to follow Dwayne Johnson’s example and simply be transparent about the entire thing. After all there are still way, METHOD a lot of …