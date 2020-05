Come, come, unwrap me!

Lady GaGa‘s sixth studio album Chromatica may be dropping late tonight — but she’s all in regards to the tease, deciding to launch her collaboration with Okay-pop phenoms BLACKPINK early on Thursday! And followers everywhere in the world are loving the musical appetizer to the LG6 most important course!

Listen to Sour Candy (under):

Sickeningly candy? Or simply sickening? SOUND OFF within the feedback!