Sounds like Keenan Allen endorses Tyrod Taylor as Chargers starting QB

The star wide receiver gloats about the projected starting quarterback’s performance during training camp

Los Angeles Chargers wideout Keenan Allen gave his take on the quarterback competition going on at his team’s training camp. Veteran Tyrod Taylor is ahead of rookie Justin Herbert and based on what Allen said, he agrees with that analysis.

The Pro Bowl receiver discussed how Taylor has excelled at throwing the deep ball. “Honestly, I think that’s his best ball, the deep ball. His go route is just money every time. It makes me look like I’m fast when he throws me a go ball, so I think that’s his best ball,” said Allen.

It is well known that Allen is one of the best route runners in the NFL. It is good that he is establishing chemistry with Taylor on throws down the field, as a crisp double move paired with a pretty deep ball could amount to many points for the Chargers.

Keenan Allen likes that Tyrod Taylor takes care of the ball

Another thing the former California Bear added about Taylor is his exceptional care of the football. “He’s a few turnover guy, he doesn’t like to turn the ball over, which is not a problem, especially when he can run and get yards by himself,” Allen said. Turnovers were an issue for Los Angeles last year, having the fourth most giveaways in the NFL…