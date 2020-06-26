“Where is Google’s Pixel 4A?” That’s the question we asked two weeks ago, bringing you up to speed on what Google had seemingly missed the typical window to release its thoroughly-leaked followup to the company’s impressive but short-battery-lived Pixel 4 flagship.

But a new FCC filing today, spotted by XDA-Developers, suggests the more affordable Pixel 4A is nigh.

Technically, it’s not a considering the fact that the Google phone newly authorized by the Federal Communications Commission actually is the Pixel 4A, nor that Google is actually going to announce it any time in the future, if ever.

All we all know for sure is that the Google “G025J” can now be sold in the United States, and that people typically start to see the FCC authorize such phones shortly before they’re official. Google doesn’t make a large amount of phones, and it seems likely that since “G020” meant Pixel 4, a “G025” would be some kind of half-step successor.

Oh, but I lied: we are able to glean an added thing from the FCC filings: this phone probably won’t have Google’s tiny Soli radar sensor chip for “Motion Sense” gesture controls and quicker face unlocks.

Why do I say that? That radar tech uses millimeter wave radio frequencies, which would have to be disclosed in these FCC filings… and they’re maybe not. They arrived in the Pixel 4 FCC’s filings as appearing between 58 and 63.5GHz. But it’s not like previous leaks suggested the Pixel 4A would have Soli, and it’s not yet determined where the sensor would have lived: leaked images suggest the new phone won’t have the Pixel 4’s same sensor-filled bezel to begin with.

Here’s anything else we think we know in regards to the Pixel 4a so far, including its rumored 5.81-inch display, processor, battery, camera, and the return of the headphone jack and fingerprint reader.