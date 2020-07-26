SOUNDPEATS True Wireless Earbuds Upgraded TrueWings Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones Over-Ear Hooks in-Ear Stereo Wireless Earphones, Touch Control, IPX7 Waterproof for Sports, Single/Twin Mode, USB-C Charge



Product Description

How to reset ?

1. Clear the pairing record between the earbuds and all your devices.

2. Manually power off both earbuds, then press and hold both MFBs for 10 seconds until both indicators flash in white twice.

Charging Case Dimension

3.29 x 1.73 x 2.65 in

SOUNDPEATS TRUEWINGS



True Wireless Earbuds with Ear Hooks

To be your intimate partner of weekly exercise, we bring up this TrueWings wireless earbuds with ear hooks to keep your music going without falling out during sports.

A single charge will not give you 22 hours. Earbuds work around 4 hours per charge, charging case provides another 4.5 recharges.

Seamless switch between single and twin mode. Either earbud can be the first / master unit.

Support Bluetooth-enabled devices with 4.0 or above.

Volume Control – Single tap on the MFB

Transparency Mode – Double tap on the left

Voice Assistant – Triple tap on the right

Touch Control

Super sensitive touch control gives you full access to adjust your music and handle calls without going through your phone.

IPX7 Waterproof

Protect your earbuds to be free from water or sweat damge and keep you company during exercise.

Ear Hooks

No more falling out during sports with the adjustable ear hooks and ergonomic oblique angle design.

USB-C Charge

Built with battery bar indicators inside and Type-C charge outside offer safety, stability and convenience.

Powerful Sound

13.6mm bio-compound diaphragm driver and delicately tuned sound bring new experience with rich bass and immersive high mids.

Transparency Mode

Make things sound natural and allow you to talk to peopel nearby easily without taking off the earbuds.

[22 Hours & USB-C Charge] – Equipped with type-C charge to offer stability and safety. The earbuds work 4 hours with single charge. Charging case provides another 4.5 recharges to keep your music going for another 18 hours.

[Sensitive Touch & Full Control] – Super sensitive on-ear touch control provides easy access to switch tracks, handle phone calls, and activate voice assistant and transparency mode. Volume control is also included to bring you every convenience.

[Large Driver & Powerful Sound] – Built-in 13.6mm bio-compound diaphragm driver with high accuracy and sensitivity streams finely tuned mellow and thick bass along with delicate and smooth high mids to bring you more realistic sound.

[Monaural & Binaural Mode] – The latest 5.0 chip with stable transmission allows you to seamlessly switch between single and twin mode. Both earbuds are with microphone built-in. SOUNDPEATS provides 12 months hassle-free warranty to ensure the enjoyment of your purchase.