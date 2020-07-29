SoundPEATS True Wireless Earbuds 5.0 Bluetooth Headphones in-Ear Stereo Wireless Earphones with Microphone Binaural Calls, One-Step Pairing, Total 35 Hours, Upgraded TrueFree Plus

Price: $29.99
SoundPEATS TrueFree+ Wireless Earbuds
What’s Upgraded?
– Unique striped cover for more elegant and gift look.
– Larger capacity charging case supports 9-10 full charge for both earbuds.
Do the Earbuds Work with My Device ?
As long as your device is Bluetooth-enabled with version 4.0 or above, including iOS, Android and Windows.
Not Even Close to 35 Hours ?
The earbuds work 3.5-4 hours per charge. The charging case provides 9-10 times full charge. That’s the 35 hours in total.
How to Get Back to Stereo Mode ?
– Clear pairing record between the earbuds and all your devices.
– Place back the earbuds and make sure the LEDs light up. Press and hold both buttons for 10s until white LEDs flash 3 times.
The earbuds will not power off after placing back if the charging case battery is dead.
A single charge will not get you 35 hours working time with the earbuds.
Advanced chip with Bluetooth 5.0 brings high efficient and reliable transmission, and make sure you enjoy music without latency.
Support working with either one earbud or both together. Built-in microphones in both earbuds support voice assistant and phone calls.
Unique striped cover and compact lightweight design create more exquisite earbuds, and make it to be a decent gift for your loved ones.
Bluetooth Version
V5.0
V5.0
V5.0
V5.0
V5.0
V5.0
Bluetooth Chip
RTL8763VHC
Airoha AB1536U
QCC3020
RTL8763BFP
RTL8763VXP
QCC3020
Playtime Per Charge
4 Hours
6 Hours
6 Hours
3.5 Hours
4.5 Hours
5 Hours
Playtime with Case
20 Hours
100 Hours
27 Hours
70 Hours
18 Hours
15 Hours
Control
Button Control
Touch Control
Button Control
Touch Control
Touch Control
Touch Control
Charging Port
USB-C
USB-C
Micro USB
USB-C
USB-C
Micro USB
Waterproof
IPX7
IPX7
IPX5
IPX4
IPX7
IPX5
Additional Features
Ear fins, IPX7 waterproof, in-ear, sports earbuds
Large capacity case, mobile power bank, ear fins
Dual driver with crossover, CVC noise canceling
Semi-in-ear, large capacity case, mobile power bank
Ear hooks, sports earbuds
Mini size,ultra-lightweight,HiFi sound
Earbud Dimension
1.09 * 0.82 * 0.98in
0.94 * 0.91 * 0.94in
1.26 * 0.94 * 0.71in
1.71 * 0.85 * 0.67in
2.06 * 1.50 * 1.06in
1.07 * 0.68 * 0.83in
Case Dimension
2.82 * 1.27 * 2.14in
3.70 * 2.28 * 1.34in
2.85 * 0.94 * 0.71in
3.73 * 2.19 * 1.03in
3.29 * 1.73 * 2.65in
2.59 * 1.29 * 1.1in
[TRUE WIRELESS & BLUETOOTH 5.0] – Adopt professional Bluetooth 5.0 chipset with high resolution decoder built-in and advanced audio coding technology to deliver extraordinary Hi-fi sound with low latency.
[AUTO PAIRING & ON-EAR CONTROL] – Auto power on and enter pairing mode right after out of charging case. User-friendly on-ear button on each side supports play/pause, switching tracks and handling phone calls easily.
[MONAURAL & BINAURAL CALLS] – Built-in microphones in both earbuds for you to enjoy hands-free calls and voice assistant with single or both earbuds as prefer. Voice comes from both earbuds in stereo mode.
[MORE & LONGER ENJOYMENT] – 3.5-4 hours working time per charge for the earbuds, 9-10 times full charge by the charging case. SoundPEATS TrueFree Plus wireless earbuds bring extended playtime and enjoyment.
[COMFORT FIT & WIDE COMPATIBILITY] – Different sized ear tips and in-canel cable-free design provide comfortable fit. Support Bluetooth-enabled devices with version 4.0 and above. PS: SoundPEATS provides 12 months hassle-free warranty to ensure the enjoyment of your purchase.