Soundcore Trance Bluetooth Speaker, Party Speaker with 18 Hour Playtime, BassUp Technology, Huge 101dB Sound, LED Lights, Soundcore App, IPX7 Waterproof, Wireless Speaker for Indoors and Outdoors

Model Number: A3393

Blast Out the Tunes

A massive 101dB of sound with body-shaking bass that’s boosted in real-time by BassUpTM technology is pumped out by a 5.25-inch woofer, passive radiator, and 2-inch tweeter. Turn up the volume and create a party in virtually any indoor or outdoor space.



Don’t Cry Over Spilled Drinks

Go wild and party up a storm! Rave Mini’s IPX7 waterproof casing keeps the music pumping even if drinks get spilled, you get caught in an unexpected downpour, or the speaker somehow finds its way into the deep end of the pool.



Time to Shine

The Rave Party Lighting algorithm and independent DSP synchronize Rave Mini’s LEDs to the beat. Personalize your experience further with the Light DJ feature on the Soundcore app.



Up All Night

A massive Li-ion battery with Anker’s proprietary battery technology fuels up to 18 hours of non-stop music to keep the party going’til dawn. And as your phone’s power level drops lower and lower, plug it into the built-in USB port to top it up.



Let the Games Begin

There ain’t no party like a Rave Mini Party! Use the app to play 6 iconic party games with your friends, old and new!



Dual Phone Connection

Connect two devices via the Bluetooth connection and share control of the party with your fellow DJ. Alternate between your party playlists, switch up the light show and more.



Bluetooth 5

Guarantees a seriously strong connection between your device and Rave Mini for skip-free streaming.



Note: Rave Mini’s woofer is positioned in the center of the speaker with a tweeter above it. The passive radiator is located on the back of the speaker.

