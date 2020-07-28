Soundcore Flare Mini Bluetooth Speaker, Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker, IPX7 Waterproof for Outdoor Parties, LED Light Show with 360° Sound and BassUp Technology



Sound All Around

Twin rare-earth drivers in back-to-back formation deliver enough 360° audio energy to raise any roof.

Customize Your Flare

Choose from one of 5 lighting modes to amplify the atmosphere or settle the ambience.

Jump In The Deep End

An outdoor Bluetooth speaker with IPX7 water-resistance for super-strong liquid protection, it can even be fully submerged.

Don’t Stop Moving

Flare Mini’s compact design makes it an essential outdoor Bluetooth speaker for any good time.

Double The Sound

Pair two outdoor Bluetooth speakers via a single device for ultimate stereo sound.

Take The Party Further

Bluetooth 4.2 has a range of 66 feet so you can keep the tunes going as you mingle and move.

Power

6 Watts

12 Watts

20 Watts

30 Watts

10 Watts

3 Watts

Sound

Loud Stereo Sound

BassUp Technology

BassUp Technology

Hi-Res Audio Certification / Qualcomm Apt-X / BassUp Technology / Customizable EQ

360° Sound / BassUp Technology

Ultra Clear Bluetooth Speakerphone

Playtime

24 Hours

24 Hours

12 Hours

12 Hours

12 Hours

24Hour Talk Time

Water Resistance

—

IPX7

IPX5

IPX7

IPX7

—

Wireless Stereo Pairing

—

—

—

✓

✓

—

Microphone

1

1

1

1

1

6 Micphone for Far-feild voice pickup

Others

—

—

USB Charge out

—

Light show

USB Charge out

Size

6.5 x 2.1 x 1.9 in

6.5 x 2.2 x 1.8 in

7.6 x 2.4 x 2.6 in

10.1 x 3.1 x 3.2 in

3.4 x 2.8 x 5.6 in

4.9 x 4.8 x 1.2 in

Weight

0.78 lb

0.91 lb

1.29 lb

2.31 lb

1.06 lb

0.75 lb

All-Round Sound, All-Day Play

A complete party squeezed into a Bluetooth speaker. Bass-driven 360° sound is synchronized with a pulsing light show that takes your music into the stratosphere. 5 illumination modes allow you to completely customize the atmosphere; lift the crowd to new heights or bring them down from the ceiling. At the beach, by the pool, or anywhere else; just press play to start the party.

Key Features:

360° Sound: An outdoor Bluetooth speaker with back-to-back drivers deliver front-row sound to everyone around.

Beat-Driven Lightshow: A multicolored LED ring beats, pops, and phases in time to your music.

IPX7 Waterproof: An outdoor Bluetooth speaker with tough waterproof protection to withstand rain, drinks, and even complete submersion for 30 minutes.

12-Hour Battery Life: Using Anker’s world-renowned battery technology, playtime runs all day or all night.

Wireless Stereo: Pair 2 Flare Mini outdoor Bluetooth speakers via a single Bluetooth device for all-around stereo sound.

Specifications:

Supported Bluetooth Profiles: A2DP, AVRCP, HFP

Input: 5V/1A

Audio Output: 10W (5W × 2)

Bluetooth Range: 30ft with obstructions; 100ft with line of sight

Battery Capacity: 2600mAh

Charge Time: 3 hrs at 5V/1A

Working Temperature: 0-104°F

Audio sensitivity: 83 db

Bluetooth Frequency Range: 2400–2483.5MHz

Sound Frequency Range: 73Hz~20kHz(-3dB)

THD+N: <1%

Audio source: BT

Model number: A3167

What’s in the box：

Flare Mini

Happy card

Quick Start Guide

USB-A to Micro-USB Cable

All Round Pounding Sound: Intense 360° sound drops from back-to-back 5W (10W total) neodymium drivers for stunning sound in every direction—all powered by BassUp technology, multi-band DRC, and dual IIR passive radiators. Put the sound at the centre of your house party and give everyone front-row thrills.

Audio Fireworks: Watch a halo of LEDs phase, pulse, and glow with the rhythm of your music for a next-level listening experience. Fill your house or yard with a personalized party atmosphere; 8 individual LEDs and 5 lighting modes offer complete customization.

Pool Party Proof: No matter where the good times go, Flare Mini is an outdoor Bluetooth speaker that is suited up and ready. Super-safe IPX7 waterproof protection effortlessly withstands spills, rain, and even complete submersion (for 30 minutes) in water.

Can’t Stop The Beat: A high-efficiency Li-ion battery ensures you get 12 hours of thumping sound and pulsing light from a single charge—longer than ordinary outdoor Bluetooth speakers. Start the party early, and go to bed late!

Wireless Stereo: Connect 2 Flare Mini outdoor Bluetooth speakers via a single Bluetooth device for souped-up stereo sound. Designed to work with any device, including iPhone, iPad, iPod, Mac, Smartphones, Tablets, Laptops, Computers, Chromebooks, TV, PD, Samsung Galaxy, and Samsung Note.