Soulmates married for 58 years succumb to COVID-19 together

Anna and Leo Barron were married for 58 years and their bond was inseparable. They did everything together, including ballroom dancing. “Every Saturday night. My dad in the suit. My mom in the shoes. Yes, they ballroom danced for over 25 years,” Linda Barron.Later, they began suffering from Alzheimer’s dementia at the same time And moved into an assisted living facility together. In April, Leo was diagnosed with COVID-19. Anna tested positive In May. Their love inspired the entire COVID unit. “So they declined together, but their love shined through,”said Linda Barron.Linda says even as her father battled the virus himself, he never stopped worrying all about his Anna. “He fought and fought and fought. He just kept saying, how’s your mother? I love your mother. I love your mother,” said Linda Barron.The soulmates spent their last days as they always had– together.As they shared an area in a hospice hospital. Leo lost his fight with COVID-19 on May 29th. Anna passed on on May 31st, about what would have been Leo’s birthday.”My father and mother had the comfort of each and every other, the love of each and every other. And their passing couldn’t become more beautiful to be able to pass, lying by anyone you love and the person you’re married to for 58 years,” said Linda Barron.

Anna and Leo Barron were married for 58 years and their bond was inseparable.

They did everything together, including ballroom dancing.

“Every Saturday night. My dad in the suit. My mom in the shoes. Yes, they ballroom danced for over 25 years,” Linda Barron.

Later, they began struggling with Alzheimer’s dementia at the same time

And moved in to an assisted living facility together.

In April, Leo was identified as having COVID-19. Anna tested positive In May.

Their love inspired the complete COVID unit.

“So they declined together, but their love shined through,”said Linda Barron.

Linda says even as her father battled the virus himself, he never stopped worrying all about his Anna.

“He fought and fought and fought. He just kept saying, how’s your mother? I love your mother. I love your mother,” said Linda Barron.

The soulmates spent their last days because they always had– together.

As they shared a room in a hospice hospital.

Leo lost his battle with COVID-19 on May 29th.

Anna passed on on May 31st, about what would have been Leo’s birthday.

“My father and mother had the comfort of each and every other, the love of each and every other. And their passing couldn’t become more beautiful to be able to pass, lying by anyone you love and the person you’re married to for 58 years,” said Linda Barron.