Danny Ings’ 20th league goal of the season denied Brighton mathematical Premier League safety with a 1-1 draw at Southampton.

Neal Maupay had cheated some sleepy Saints defending to fire Brighton ahead after 17 minutes, with the Seagulls knowing three points would secure their Premier League survival with two games to go.

But after a half-time double differ from Ralph Hasenhuttl, Southampton re-emerged a different side for the next period, and came inches from levelling thanks to an excellent 20-yard curling effort from Ings, that was denied by the inside of the post.

The Golden Boot-chasing forward had not been to be denied, however. With 66 minutes gone, his elope the Saints left was found by way of a perfect Nathan Redmond pass, and after Tariq Lamptey’s slip gave him a definite run on goal he confidently slotted home, to become Saints’ first 20-goal Premier League striker since James Beattie in 2003.

Jannik Vestergaard was denied a stunning winner when his 30-yard drive was tipped onto the bar by way of a fingertip Mat Ryan save yourself, while substitute Yves Bissouma then missed a glorious chance to seal Brighton’s safety but fired comfortably wide when unmarked from 10 yards.

The result means 12th-placed Southampton should make up five points on Burnley, in 10th, to secure a high half finish, while Brighton need one point – at most – from their final two games to ensure of survival.

