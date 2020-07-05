So’ton 1 – 0 Man City

Manchester City crashed to a third successive away Premier League defeat as Che Adams’ first Southampton goal secured a hard-fought 1-0 win at St Mary’s.

It is the very first time Pep Guardiola has lost three consecutive away league games in his managerial career with the goal scored on 16 minutes when Stuart Armstrong dispossessed Oleksandr Zinchenko and Adams lobbed the stranded Ederson from 35 yards.

City missed a bunch of chances to level with Fernandinho striking the post as Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy and his two centre-backs, Jack Stephens and Jan Bednarek, produced inspired performances to preserve their slender lead.

The result moves Southampton up to 13th in the table while City stick to 66 points in 2nd place, 23 points off champions Liverpool.

Full match are accountable to follow…

What’s next?

Southampton travel to face Everton at Goodison Park on Thursday (kick-off: 6pm) while Manchester City host Newcastle each day earlier at the Etihad Stadium, also at 6pm.