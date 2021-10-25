Sotheby's Head of Streetwear on Michael Jordan sneaker auctions and the global sneaker market
Sotheby's Head of Streetwear on Michael Jordan sneaker auctions and the global sneaker market

Brahm Wachter, Sotheby’s Head of Streetwear and Modern Collectables, joins Yahoo Finance’s Karina Mitchell and Alexis Christoforous to discuss Sotheby’s auction for Michael Jordan’s rookie sneakers and outlook on the sports memorabilia market.

