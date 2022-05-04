Deputy Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister Taron Chakhoyan writes on his Facebook page.

“What did those who called Janibekyan Sos a Turk and threw bottles at him do for Artsakh as much as Sos?”

I would like to inform you that Sos Janibekyan runs 100 houses in Artsakh ”project, the aim of which is to provide apartments to the Artsakh people who were displaced by the war and lost their homes.

Unlike those who saved Artsakh in the center of Yerevan, Sos Janibekyan has been living in Artsakh for half a month, raising money to solve the housing problems of homeless Artsakhis.

Is Sos a Turk now, and you are the savior of Artsakh? ”