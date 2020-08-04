‘SOS’ in the sand saves Micronesia mariners

The 3 males had actually set out in a 23- foot (7 meter) boat last Thursday to make a 26- mile (42 kilometer) journey from Pulawat to Pulap atolls in the Federated States ofMicronesia

.

They went off course and lacked fuel, landing on small, unoccupied Pikelot Island, 118 miles (190 kilometers) from their designated location, according to United States and Australian authorities.

The islands have to do with 500 miles (800 kilometers) south of Guam, and when the males didn’t get here in Pulap, a search was asked for through the United States Coast Guard’s Joint Rescue Sub Center in Guam, which got aid from systems in the area.

The 3 Micronesian males were very first identified by a United States Air Force KC-135 tanker running out of Andersen Air Force Base on Guam after looking for 3 hours, according to a publishing on the base’s Facebook page.

“We were toward the end of our search pattern,” the KC-135 pilot,Lt Col. Jason Palmeira-Yen, stated in the post. “We turned to avoid some rain showers and that’s when we looked down and saw an island, so we decide to check it out and that’s when we saw SOS and a boat right next to it on the beach. From there we called in the Australian Navy because they had two helicopters nearby that could assist and land on the island.” A helicopter from the Australian amphibious attack ship HMAS Canberra arrived on the beach dropping off food and water for the stranded trio while Australian soldiers validated the males’s identities and inspected they had no significant injuries. Meanwhile, a United States …

