‘Sort it Gandalf!’: Sir Ian McKellen urged to act after his pub ‘threatened to sack’ scared barman

A pub owned by Lord of the Rings star Sir Ian McKellen is embroiled in a row after allegedly threatening to sack staff too scared to work due to Covid-19.

Lord of the Rings actor Sir Ian co-owns The Grapes boozer, along with businessman Evgeny Lebedev and director Sean Mathias.

The 500-year-old East End pub apparently told furloughed staff they had to return to work on Saturday July 4, when bars across Britain reopened post-lockdown.

But Daniel Richardson said that he wouldn’t be safe in the “tiny” pub on such a busy day, due to his diabetes making him susceptible to the killer virus.

The Grapes pub at the centre of the row is owned Lord of the Rings star Sir Ian McKellen

The message staff said had been sent by managers at the pub because they reopened again

Pub worker Daniel Richardson cried after receiving the message from his boss after that he said that he felt that he was unable to work during coronavirus because of his diabetes

After raising his concerns with managers, he received a text that made him cry.

The message, which caused an enormous backlash after it was posted on Twitter, allegedly said: “It’s come to my attention that a number of you don’t want to reunite or unavailable for up to monthly!

“I’m actually really disappointed by your attitudes.

“I will be making changes and letting a number of you go.

“The needs of the business comes first.”

Danny said: ” I do believe firing people willy nilly is pretty terrible.

“It’s ethically troublesome that a collection of millionaires should think someone should risk their health when they have pre-existing conditions on minimum wage.”

Sir Ian McKellen is most beneficial known for his role as Gandalf in the Lord Of The Rings films

There is not any evidence Sir Ian, Mr Lebedev or Mr Mathias knew in regards to the threat to fire Danny, or he had diabetes.

The text message went viral after it was shared on social media, with one man tweeting: “The f*** is this Gandalf? Sort it out.”

Cassie Smyth added: “If it was a small family business fine, but it’s just a hobby for three incredibly rich people.”

Danny says he got a turn to Friday the other day and was told the threat did not apply to him due to his diabetes.

But he suspects he would have now been fired if it weren’t for the mass outrage online at his treatment.

NHS research released in May linked two thirds of coronavirus deaths in the UK to diabetes.

Danny, of Poplar, east London, added: “To be blunt I took it really hard. I was honestly in a position where there was perhaps not too much I possibly could do.

“I was like, I’ve lost my job for a serious health – how am i going to pay rent?

“I was actually in tears because what the hell am I meant to do about finances, amid everything else.”

But that he also criticised the government for putting pressure on pubs to reopen while coronavirus is still within communities.

On being paid the minimum wage, Danny added: “I think that’s ethically very dubious.

“When I took a job originally I was disappointed in the wage for sure, it was much less than I’d earned in previous, much quieter places, family-run businesses.”

The Grapes was approached for comment but have not returned our calls.

