Sorry but NASA says this small asteroid doesn’t pose a threat to Earth before Election Day

Headlines abound this week about an asteroid heading towards Earth at maybe the most appropriate time throughout a horrible year: November second, the day before the governmental election. It sounds too excellent to hold true– an asteroid to clean all of us out before what will certainly be a really controversial election procedure– which’s since it is.

This so-called “dangerous” asteroid, called 2018VP1, has a 0.41 percent chance of crossing paths with Earth on November second and entering our environment– extremely low chances. And even if it did take a turn and strike us, nobody would remain in risk. The asteroid is a measly 2 meters, or 6.5 feet, throughout, making it a little smaller sized than a compact Smart cars and truck. If it did strike our environment, it would entirely break down up above us and pose no threat to anybody listed below. For referral, much bigger satellites and area particles enter our environment from time to time, burning up above us without impacting anybody on the ground.

I comprehend it’s 2020, the year of simply extremely bad chances, so it would be really poetic for an asteroid to threatenEarth before Election Day But the important things is, asteroids whiz by Earth all the time, in some cases getting close to us and in some cases not.

In reality, another small asteroid in between 10 …