Sophie Turner’s Baby Bump Looking Bigger While Shopping with Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner is achieving the bulging baby bump stage … and she might be obtaining a head begin shopping for her bundle of joy.

The ‘Game of Thrones’ star and her husband, Joe Jonas, hit up Melrose Ave Tuesday afternoon, strolling down the famous shopping street and showing her growing baby bump, which is pretty prevalent nowadays.

Sophie decked out her bun in the oven with grey leggings, a crop top and plaid blazer. Kid’s already more fashionable than the average.

The expectant parents wore masks as they shopped around … never too early to obtain a head begin baby stuff, even in a pandemic. Fortunately, stores on Melrose are open again, so Sophie can shop till she drops.