Sophie Turner Wishes ‘Baby Daddy’ Joe Jonas A Happy 31st Birthday!

It’s Joe Jonas birthday!

The Jonas Brothers band member turned 31 on Saturday, August 15 and naturally, the big day would not be total without a sweet social networks shoutout from his other half and child mother Sophie Turner!

As you’re most likely mindful, the adorable couple invited their very first kid together on July 22, a child lady calledWilla Jonas We have actually been passing away to see the newborn since, however the Game of Thrones starlet and her guy have not been sharing numerous information about her or their pregnancy journey.

However, brand-new mother Sophie lastly openly acknowledged their package of happiness in an adorably subtle method when she composed this caring message to Joe on Instagram:

“Happy birthday to my love/bub/baby daddy ????????♥️”

So adorable! See the great black-and-white picture she shared in addition to it (listed below):

We make sure the birthday kid valued that a person! He likewise let his fans understand he was commemorating the day away by publishing a hilariously edited image to his IG story, as seen here:

Nice!! We bet this doting daddy truly taken pleasure in that glass of bubbly after tending to his beautiful girls all the time, too. Happy Birthday once again, …