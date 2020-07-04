Sophie Turner Shows Off Bigger Baby Bump On Another Summertime Stroll With Husband Joe Jonas!

It’s Sophie Turner‘s summertime stroll baby bump chronicles, part TWO!

About six weeks ago, we reported how the Game of Thrones alum went out for a summertime walk with husband Joe Jonas around her El Lay neighborhood. At the time, her baby bump was quite a bit smaller than it is now — and with this new stroll, which paparazzi snapped pics of on Thursday, we can see how much further along Turner is in her pregnancy! Awww!

The 25-year-old cradled her baby bump while out walking with her and Jonas’ dogs, and her parents. She opted to wear a white strappy dress with a jumpsuit underneath and a pair of tennis shoes. Super casual! Joe was just as casual, going for shorts and a t-shirt. Thankfully — and smartly — everyone involved wore masks, too! Can never be too safe!

Of course, the couple tied the knot twice last year — once in May, followed by a larger, more drawn-out ceremony in June — and so they’ve wasted little time in getting on with planning out their family and moving things forward! We love it!

It must be a unique (and sometimes unsettling) experience to be pregnant during the pandemic, of course, but here’s to Sophie and Joe keeping things safe and healthy for that baby! And the dogs, too! LOLz!