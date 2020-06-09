Sophie Turner responds to Black Lives Matter support criticism: ‘This is about changing the system’

Sophie Turner has explained why she continues to support the Black Lives Matter movement, stating that she hopes the current wave of demonstrations against racism and police brutality provides about profound change.

The actor shared a number of images from the recent protest on Instagram.

In a comment that has since been deleted but was shared by the fan account @sophieturndaily on Twitter, one Instagram user challenged her decision to keep demonstrating.

The Instagram user appeared to suggest that protesting wasn’t of use now that four police officers have already been charged in the death of George Floyd.





Turner disagreed, and explained that the ongoing protests aim to change the current status quo.

”This isn’t just about those four cops, this is about Breonna Taylor, this is about Trayvon Martin, this is about Eric Garner, this is about the systemic racism that black people have faced for hundreds and centuries,” she wrote.

“This is about changing the system.

“Justice will be done when society reflects our beliefs that we are all equal. Until then, there should be no peace.”





Many in the US have called to redistribute funds from police departments to other initiatives, such as social services and mental health resources, in the wake of the protests.

Advocates have presented the initiative as an easy way to rethink policing and help rebel against systemic racism.