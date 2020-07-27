Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Welcome Their First Child Together!

There’s a brand-new princess in the North!

On Wednesday July 22, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas formally invited their first child together and we could not be better for the adorable couple!!

Per TMZ, the little bebe’s name is Willa!

As you’re most likely mindful, the HBO star and Jonas Brothers band member kept their huge pregnancy news under covers for the many part! However, a source did spill information about their secret household preparing to Just Jared back in February:

“The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them.”

At the time, Turner was supposedly in her 2nd trimester and another expert shared had actually begun currently prepping her body for the modifications that feature motherhood:

“Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body.”

At approximately 3 and a half months into the pregnancy, which is thought about a safe time to expose child news, an expert informed E! News that Sophie and Joe felt comfy sufficient to inform their households they were anticipating!

“They told their families recently and everyone is ecstatic and so happy for them.”

And now, their little package of delight has actually gotten here to make life that much sweeter! Yay!

The 23- year-old starlet and 30- year-old artist notoriously got married in a Las Vegas event following the Billboard Music Awards on May 1,2019 The newbie moms and dads would go on to have another bigger and more main wedding event late the next month in France.

We can’t wait to see more pictures and videos of this package of delight quickly! The little bebe is now cousins to Kevin Jonas and better half Danielle‘s 2 children, Alena Rose, 6, and Valentina Angelina, 3. The Jonas clan may get back at larger quickly, too, as Priyanka Chopra formerly informed Entertainment Tonight she absolutely has strategies to begin a household with Nick Jonas at some point in the next number of years. Awesome!

Congrats once again to the delighted moms and dads! All these modifications are SO delighted. They remain in for a wild trip for the next couple of years !!