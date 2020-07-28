Sophie Turner and husband Joe Jonas welcome baby girl – Armenian News

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have welcomed a baby girl, reportedly naming their daughter Willa.

In a statement given to The Sun, reps for Sophie confirmed the news: “Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby.”

Reports that Sophie is pregnant with her husband’s baby began back in February 2020.

The pair never officially confirmed they were expecting their first child but in May 2020, the couple were spotted out and about in LA with the actress proudly showing off her baby bump.