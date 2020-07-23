Sophia & William Weighted Blanket for Adult | Free Minky Cover Incluede, 60″x80″, 20 lbs, Light Blue, Cotton



Price: $119.00

(as of Jul 23,2020 01:50:01 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Sweet Dreams for Better Life



Sophia & William weighted blanket made of 100% cotton and contribute to a silky soft feel that is softer and more durable than Egyptian cotton sheets. Our weighted blanket help you get the peaceful sleep you have been dreaming of for a long time. Designed to offer you a luxurious sleep throughout the year, you can feel warm during cold winter nights, or you can easily remove it for a lighter, more breathable sleep during summer.

Comfortable for Adult Coffee Time

Our weighted blanket isn’t just ideal for a good night’s sleep but also great for day snap or coffee time. It’ll bring calm, comfort, and coziness to any time, day or night!

Soft for Children Rest Time

Our weighted blanket emulates the feeling of a comforting hug, and can help your child fall asleep faster and sleep better throughout the night

Warm for Family Leisure Time

Our weighted blanket have different size and color for your perference.It is great for the whole family when watching TV or reading books.

How to choose the right Weighted Blanket



Suggest choosing a blanket that weights about 7%-13% of your body weight

How to choose the right Weighted Blanket



Suggest choosing a blanket that weights about 7%-13% of your body weight

5 lbs/36″x48″

15 lbs/48″x72″

15 lbs/60″x80″

20 lbs/60″x80″

Fabric

100% cotton

100% cotton

100% cotton

100% cotton

100% cotton

100% cotton

Size & Weight

36″ x 48″/ 5 lbs

36″ x 48″/ 5 lbs

48″ x 72″/ 15 lbs

48″ x 72″/ 15 lbs

60″x 80″/ 25 lbs

36″ x 48″/ 5 lbs

Filling

Lead-free glass beads

Lead-free glass beads

Lead-free glass beads

Lead-free glass beads

Lead-free glass beads

Lead-free glass beads

Ideal Body Weight:

40-70 lbs

40-70 lbs

135-230 lbs

135-230 lbs

150-300 lbs

40-70 lbs

Removable Cover:

✓

✓

no

no

✓

✓

7-Layer weighted blanket with glass beads sewn nicely into each compartment. Feel hugged by this blanket and enjoy a great sleep!

Inner blanket made of 100% breathable cotton fabric, cooler and more durable normal blanket. Filled with non-toxic polyester and glass beads

Free Minky cover included, soft and warm, easier to clean. Zipper closure for convenient use. Crystal Velvet material on one side, cotton fabric on the other side

Suggest choosing a blanket that weights about 7%-13% of your body weight. Recommend 36″x48″ for kids over 5 years old, 48″x78″ for Twin bed, 60″x80″ for Queen bed

Great gift choice for any holiday, for you friends and family. We love our customers and please feel free to contact us if there’s any problem with your order