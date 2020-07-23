Sophia & William Weighted Blanket for Adult | Free Minky Cover Incluede, 60″x80″, 20 lbs, Light Blue, Cotton

Price: $119.00
Product Description
Sweet Dreams for Better Life
Sophia & William weighted blanket made of 100% cotton and contribute to a silky soft feel that is softer and more durable than Egyptian cotton sheets. Our weighted blanket help you get the peaceful sleep you have been dreaming of for a long time. Designed to offer you a luxurious sleep throughout the year, you can feel warm during cold winter nights, or you can easily remove it for a lighter, more breathable sleep during summer.
Comfortable for Adult Coffee Time
Our weighted blanket isn’t just ideal for a good night’s sleep but also great for day snap or coffee time. It’ll bring calm, comfort, and coziness to any time, day or night!
Soft for Children Rest Time
Our weighted blanket emulates the feeling of a comforting hug, and can help your child fall asleep faster and sleep better throughout the night
Warm for Family Leisure Time
Our weighted blanket have different size and color for your perference.It is great for the whole family when watching TV or reading books.
How to choose the right Weighted Blanket
Suggest choosing a blanket that weights about 7%-13% of your body weight
5 lbs/36″x48″
15 lbs/48″x72″
15 lbs/60″x80″
20 lbs/60″x80″
Fabric
100% cotton
100% cotton
100% cotton
100% cotton
100% cotton
100% cotton
Size & Weight
36″ x 48″/ 5 lbs
36″ x 48″/ 5 lbs
48″ x 72″/ 15 lbs
48″ x 72″/ 15 lbs
60″x 80″/ 25 lbs
36″ x 48″/ 5 lbs
Filling
Lead-free glass beads
Lead-free glass beads
Lead-free glass beads
Lead-free glass beads
Lead-free glass beads
Lead-free glass beads
Ideal Body Weight:
40-70 lbs
40-70 lbs
135-230 lbs
135-230 lbs
150-300 lbs
40-70 lbs
Removable Cover:
✓
✓
no
no
✓
✓
7-Layer weighted blanket with glass beads sewn nicely into each compartment. Feel hugged by this blanket and enjoy a great sleep!
Inner blanket made of 100% breathable cotton fabric, cooler and more durable normal blanket. Filled with non-toxic polyester and glass beads
Free Minky cover included, soft and warm, easier to clean. Zipper closure for convenient use. Crystal Velvet material on one side, cotton fabric on the other side
Suggest choosing a blanket that weights about 7%-13% of your body weight. Recommend 36″x48″ for kids over 5 years old, 48″x78″ for Twin bed, 60″x80″ for Queen bed
Great gift choice for any holiday, for you friends and family. We love our customers and please feel free to contact us if there’s any problem with your order