Sophia Popov: World No. 304 wins her first major

Ranked 304th worldwide, the 27-year-old German nearly quit the video game having actually not won on either the LPGA Tour orLadies European Tour She sobbed with joy as she held the prize up at Royal Troon Golf Club in Troon, Scotland.

Besides the psychological triumph, Popov went house with a $675,000 winners cheque after shooting three-under par 68.

“There has been a lot of struggle over the last six years and I was just glad I was able to overcome it,” she stated after her win. “I almost quit playing last year, thank God I didn’t.”

Popov was leading entering into the last day and held her nerve to hold back her nearby competitors in Jasmine Suwannapura and Minjee Lee.