Sophia Loren Fast Facts – CNN

Father: Riccardo Scicolone
Mother: Romilda Villani
Marriages: Carlo Ponti (April 9, 1966-January 10, 2007, his death; September 17, 1957-September 3, 1962, annulled)
Other Facts
Other screen names used before becoming Sophia Loren were Sofia Lazzaro and Sofia Scicolone.
Timeline
1949 – Enters the Queen of the Sea beauty contest and comes in second, winning a train ticket to Rome, where she begins modeling and acting in B-movies.
Early 1950s – Is the runner-up in a nightclub beauty contest for Miss Rome. Movie producer Carlo Ponti is one of the judges.
1951 – Makes her US film debut as an uncredited extra, with no lines, in the film “Quo Vadis?”
Early 1950s – Adopts the last name Loren.
October 23, 1953 – “Aida” opens; it’s her first major leading role.
1957 – Loren appears in her first English-speaking leading role, “The Pride and the Passion.”…