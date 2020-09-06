Sophia Loren Fast Facts – CNN

Father: Riccardo Scicolone

Mother: Romilda Villani

Marriages: Carlo Ponti (April 9, 1966-January 10, 2007, his death; September 17, 1957-September 3, 1962, annulled)

Other Facts

At six, her chin was cut by shrapnel during a bombing in World War II.

Other screen names used before becoming Sophia Loren were Sofia Lazzaro and Sofia Scicolone.

Nominated for two Academy Awards and won one. She also received an honorary award.

Nominated for eight Golden Globes and won five. She also received the honorary Cecil B. deMille Award.

Timeline

1949 – Enters the Queen of the Sea beauty contest and comes in second, winning a train ticket to Rome, where she begins modeling and acting in B-movies.

Early 1950s – Is the runner-up in a nightclub beauty contest for Miss Rome. Movie producer Carlo Ponti is one of the judges.

1951 – Makes her US film debut as an uncredited extra, with no lines, in the film “Quo Vadis?”

Early 1950s – Adopts the last name Loren.

October 23, 1953 – “Aida” opens; it’s her first major leading role.

1957 – Loren appears in her first English-speaking leading role, “The Pride and the Passion.”…