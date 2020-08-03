Sooners star and Bengals DB Rickey Dixon dies at 53 after ALS battle

NORMAN, OKAY – SEPTEMBER 01: An Oklahoma Sooners’ helmet (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)

Former Oklahoma DB Rickey Dixon has actually died.

The University of Oklahoma simply lost among the very best protective gamers in school history, as previous protective back Rickey Dixon has actually lost his battle with ALS.

Former Oklahoma head coach Barry Switzer validated that Dixon passed away at the age of 53, surrounded by his household, after a battle with Lou Gehrig’s illness.

Rickey Dixon was an extraordinary protective back at Oklahoma.

Dixon got here in Norman as a scrawny, under-recruited protective back and left as one of the best gamers in school history. Despite standing simply 5-11 and weighing a tick under 180 pounds, Dixon was blessed with amazing flexibility and ball abilities, which assisted him end up being a star under Switzer.

A member of the 1985 championship game team and a Jim Thorpe Award winner in 1987 after selecting off nine passes, Dixon is finest kept in mind for intercepting Nebraska quarterback Steve Taylor twice to leadNo 2 Oklahoma to an upset of theNo 1Cornhuskers Dixon’s 17 interceptions still rank 2nd in school history. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2019.

Dixon was selected 5th general by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 1988 NFL Draft, while Hall of Famer Tim Brown and …