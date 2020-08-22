Sooner or later, Justin Thomas believes ’56 or 57’ is coming on PGA Tour

NORTON, Mass.– There were almost 2 sub-60 ratings Friday at The Northern Trust, and Justin Thomas does not think the scoring attack will end anytime quickly.

Thomas, who ended up being the youngest member of the 59 club at the 2017 Sony Open, might feel sorry for what Dustin Johnson was experiencing in the 2nd round at TPCBoston Four hours previously, Scottie Scheffler had actually ended up being the 12 th gamer to shoot a sub-60 round on Tour, and Johnson was primed to go even lower after playing his very first 11 holes in 11 under par. Instead, he made 7 successive pars to end up with a 60.

For the 2nd time this summer season, Scottie Scheffler carded golf’s magic number. This one in fact counted, however, for the second-youngest to tape a 59 on the PGA Tour.

“The hardest part is that it’s so much pressure because you don’t know if and when you’re ever going to have that chance again,” Thomas stated. “I totally feel that I have the firepower and I suffice and I’m going to have lots of opportunities at 59 over my profession, however I simply …