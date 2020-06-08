Sony’s WF-1000XM3 earbuds are under $200 on Amazon today

Sony’s popular noise-canceling true wireless earbuds, the WF-1000XM3, are on sale for $178 today on Amazon. That’s $51.99 off the normal $229.99 retail price. This is close to the lowest we’ve seen these earbuds sell for, which was 2-3 weeks ago at Google Shopping for $70 off.

Despite their small size, the WF-1000XM3 offer noise cancellation and a lengthy battery life of six hours between charges. My colleague Chris Welch pointed out in his review that Sony’s latest entry in the wireless earbud market is “its best AirPods rival yet.”

In addition to the WF-1000XM3 sale, Amazon gets the 128GB unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus for $950 today. The Galaxy S20 Plus offers a 120Hz screen refresh rate and 5G, and today’s discount is $250 off the $1,200 regular price, making it less costly than its smaller S20 5G sibling.