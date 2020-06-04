Sony’s unannounced 1000XM4 headphones leak in full with minor, but welcome, changes

Sony’s unannounced WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones have leaked in full thanks to a new listing on Walmart’s website that reveals basically the rest there is to understand about the refreshed headphones. This includes new AI features to enhance compressed music, the capacity to connect to multiple devices at the same time, and a $348 price, via Android Police.

Most of the 1000XM4s appear to be identical to the M3s, with what seems to be a similar design, noise-cancellation technology, USB-C fast charging, support for Sony’s LDAC transmission technology, and touchpad controls. That’s probably a good thing, considering that the M3s were already some of the best headphones around.

New to the M4 model is just a long-requested substitute for connect to two Bluetooth devices (like a phone and a laptop) simultaneously. Sony is also seeking to improve on phone calls with the M4s, adding what it describes as “Precise Voice Pickup Technology,” which promises to use the five built-in microphones combined with improved signal processing to pick up your voice better.

There’s also a fascinating new Adaptive Sound Control feature that enables users to create custom settings profiles for different locations (like a library or even a coffee shop) through Sony’s companion app.

Lastly, the 1000XM4s will also include a new version of Sony’s Digital Sound Enhancement Engine technology, DSEE Extreme (replacing the old DSEE HX technology), which promises to utilize AI to “upscale compressed digital music files in real time” in order to “restore the high-range sound lost in compression.”

Unfortunately, unlike some rumors that claimed that the 1000XM4s would offer increased battery life, it seems that Sony is still promising 30 hours of battery life on the new model (the just like on the M3s).

Despite the leaks, Sony has yet to formally announce the 1000XM4s. Although, with the merchandise listing arriving, it likely won’t be too long before a more official reveal.