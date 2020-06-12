Sony’s surprise PS5 Digital Edition sets up a next-gen price war

Sony finally revealed its PlayStation 5 console hardware this week, and while the console design will undoubtedly be labeled divisive, the actual surprise was Sony’s plans for two PS5 models. There’s a PS5 Digital Edition that will ship with exactly the same hardware specs as the main model, minus the 4K Blu-ray drive. Sony didn’t mention pricing for either variant, but the PS5 Digital Edition will demonstrably be priced below the model with the optical drive. It sets Sony up for a fascinating price war against Microsoft’s Xbox Series X.

Microsoft is certainly rumored to be getting ready to launch two next-gen Xbox models. The Xbox maker has already unmasked the Xbox Series X, but a second, cheaper Xbox (codename Lockhart) has additionally been in the works. Like Sony’s PS5 Digital Edition, the Lockhart model will probably ship lacking any optical drive, but it’s also anticipated to include changes to at the least the memory configuration and GPU inside that make it less powerful compared to Series X.

Sony’s PS5 Digital Edition doesn’t directly counter Microsoft’s rumored plans, nonetheless it does offer the organization some leverage around pricing for the PlayStation 5. Even though a 4K Blu-ray drive doesn’t make up a huge amount of the cost of next-gen consoles, it will equate to roughly a $50 price cut, thanks to the drive costs and associated licensing charges. Price is a huge factor in this next-gen console phase, especially as it’s clear we’re about to enter one of the worst recessions for many years. Any small price savings could be key, especially if Sony and Microsoft are willing to stretch their usual losses on hardware to aggressively chase after game sales and subscriptions.

The PS5 Digital Edition eliminates the optical disc. But in addition, it means Sony takes its cut on every game some body buys through its digital store. Sony hasn’t addressed whether it plans allowing people to loan games to friends digitally or even resell digital games, both that could drive digital sales of games if they’re not supported.

Microsoft has already been tinkering with digital Xbox editions and also the idea of sharing games digitally. The computer software giant introduced a disc-less Xbox One S All-Digital Edition for $249 a year ago, shaving $50 off the Xbox One S retail price. It’s been a popular choice, especially as so many games now require large updates and need to be installed to a drive. Microsoft even originally planned to let Xbox One users share any games digitally, but a backlash on the used games policies and online check always forced the organization to reverse most of its more promising plans.

Console pricing is simply a the main broader next-gen price war, though. As we transfer to this next generation of game consoles, it’s clear storage and digital games are going to be much more important than before. Sony is requiring that all games be installed to the interior SSD to utilize the improved read speeds, and the Xbox Series X internal SSD will undoubtedly be required for Series X Optimized games.

How Microsoft and Sony expand storage on their next-gen consoles couldn’t be more different. Sony has opted allowing PS5 owners to expand storage using SSD drives that meet its spec for performance. It’s unclear how many drives will even meet this baseline at launch, but it does mean PS5 owners could have greater storage options sooner or later.

Microsoft has gone the proprietary route, partnering with Seagate to create 1TB expansion cards that slot to the rear of the Xbox Series X. We don’t know how much these cards will cost or whether other drive makers will be able to create Xbox Series X expansion cards later on. These storage costs will factor to the total cost of ownership, whether you choose a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X later this year.

Just how much Sony’s disc-less PS5 will mean to pricing is a mystery right now. It’s not clear when Sony or Microsoft will crack and reveal the all-important price. Unless Microsoft also has a surprise Xbox Series X digital edition, it seems like the stage is set for another next-gen Xbox console that will be notably cheaper compared to Series X.

How Microsoft prices this rumored Lockhart console, or even how it involves market, isn’t immediately clear. Microsoft has been tinkering with its Xbox All Access bundles that provide an Xbox One X console paired with Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live for a monthly charge. An electronic Xbox One S computes at $19.99 each month over 24 months with Microsoft’s subscription services bundled in, and that gives people a large amount of games through Xbox Game Pass.

Microsoft has made no secret about how exactly its Xbox business isn’t any longer about how exactly many consoles it sells, but about reaching a broader market of vast amounts of people winning contests on other devices. Streaming Xbox games through its upcoming Project xCloud service is a big element of that, and Microsoft is combining this streaming using its enticing Xbox Game Pass subscription.

Sony shows this week that it’s willing to compete on next-gen price, and Microsoft’s response will undoubtedly leverage its subscription services, cloud game streaming, and a rumored 2nd next-gen Xbox. It’s planning to be a long summer until we realize the true price of next-gen gaming.