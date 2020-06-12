Sony’s PS5 reveal was the best look yet at next-gen gaming

Ahead of the long-awaited arrival of the next generation of video game consoles, Microsoft had clearly grabbed the initiative. Its reveal of the Xbox Series X at the Game Awards arrived on the scene of nowhere, and Sony’s weak response at CES a few weeks later was showing off the PS5 logo. (It’s a PS4 logo with a 5 inside it.)

Then the coronavirus hit, and all plans went out of the window. Sony stumbled by hyping a dense, tech-heavy presentation, which was intended to be described as a Game Developers Conference talk, while Microsoft pulled together a slapdash, wholly unimpressive collection of minor titles running on the Series X. E3 might have been the time for every single company to create a major statement; instead, they’re making news on their own terms.

Going into this week, the PlayStation 5 was a totally unknown quantity beyond the sort of tech specs that will have leaked by now anyway. What a relief, then, that Sony put its best foot forward. This was a confident presentation that included impressive games, strong production values, and also the console hardware it self. It very nearly felt like things were back to normal.

Image: Sony

Let’s start with that hardware. Obviously, the design is divisive. Equally obvious, Sony could have known it will be. As a fan of Sony’s outlandish gadgetry through the duration of the decades, I am glad that the PS5 looks more like the gleaming new wing of a Chinese airport terminal when compared to a piece of AV equipment. I’m also glad that, unlike the Xbox Series X, it’ll actually fit into my TV stand horizontally. But taste is personal, as are living room setups, and it’s reasonable to be used aback by Sony’s direction here. I’ll just remember that game consoles stick around for some time and even the weirdest often end up feeling normal once they’ve been under your TV for 2 years.

What’s more intriguing if you ask me is what the design signifies about what’s inside. The chassis is much larger than I expected, considering the on-paper power disparity with the Series X. This suggests that either Microsoft has out-engineered Sony in terms of cooling systems or that Sony’s variable clock speed design may have more headroom than we might have expected. One thing’s without a doubt: if you’re the type of person who wants to pixel-peep cross-platform game comparisons, the PS5 and Series X will probably be fascinating competitors.

As for the games, well, a 1080p 30fps live stream was never planning to be the best method to show off next-gen power, but Sony has since uploaded several higher-quality trailers to the PlayStation YouTube channel. Most of these are visually impressive without representing a quantum step forward, which is usually the case with consoles’ early lineups. Gran Turismo 7 looks great, but of course it will. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is a hugely welcome expansion, but it’s clearly linked with its PS4 roots. The same seems to be true of Resident Evil Village; I can’t imagine Capcom will forgo the PS4 user base here. Overall, the software lineup is striking but broadly speaking does not demonstrate a paradigm shift in what’s possible with games beyond turning the graphics settings way up.

The one game that made me think it straight-up could not be performed on PS4 hardware was Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. The series can be a technical showcase, and this latest installment’s idea of hopping through dimensions to get rid of up in gorgeous, expansive worlds in a split-second looks like it was created specifically to make the most of a speedy SSD and CPU. It’s not just about faster load times. It’s about architecting games in a manner that just couldn’t have been done before when slow CPUs and spinning hard drives were the baseline.

Is that a gimmick? Maybe in this instance, but Sony’s first-party studios are extremely good at extracting power out of PlayStation hardware — just look at The Last of Us Part II — and I might expect to see them make further usage of this technical muscle down the line. It’s also something Microsoft will have to reckon with, considering its strategy of making all its first-party games run using the Xbox One along with the Series X for the not too distant future. Even if the Series X actually is more powerful, Sony’s designers will probably be working with a much higher floor.

The PS5 “marks the biggest generational transition our industry has yet seen,” PlayStation chief Jim Ryan said at the start of the presentation. I don’t think that’s even remotely near to true — or when it is, it wasn’t at all demonstrated in this video. I don’t say that as a knock against the PS5; this is just the reality of game development and technological progress. I am perhaps not expecting a SNES-to-N64-level leap or even PS2 to PS3.

And that’s completely fine. Sony’s presentation was by far the best look yet at what we are able to all are expecting out of the next generation of video games, and the onus is now greatly on Microsoft to show off its own vision for the future of the Xbox. But while Microsoft has shifted its focus to subscription services and play-anywhere compatibility, the strategy for the PS5 is strictly the just like it was for the PS4: create a box that’s easy for developers to get the most out of, support a wide range of games, and plunge a ton of money into exclusive first-party titles. That exercised pretty well for the PS4, and there’s no reason to expect the PS5 to be any different.

Now we just need to know the price.