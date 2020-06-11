Sony’s PS5 event: watch the biggest game trailers

In case you weren’t watching the live-streamed event, Sony showed off a slate of games, including several exclusives, visiting the PlayStation 5.

The await details on next-gen games has been long, but the good news is that there seems to be plenty in the pipeline coming this holiday when the PS5 launches, and briefly thereafter in 2021. What came as a surprise during the event was that we got a closer look at the DualSense controller and the actual console it self, which had yet to be unmasked to the public.

We know you want to get quickly trapped, so we’re going to fill you in on the biggest announcements that made a rumble at the event.

Sony showed off the actual PS5 console

At the very end of the showcase, Sony finally pulled the veil from its PlayStation 5 console. There were plenty of questions surrounding what it could actually seem like, and the results? It looks like, well, a console. It has white sides, with a glossy, curved center. The biggest news is that there will be two version of the console, one being fully a slightly slimmer all-digital version with no disc drive. We also got a good look at some accessories just around the corner. One of the big missing pieces still is the price.

Horizon Forbidden West is visiting PS5

Sony showed a teaser and what seemed to be some gameplay for Horizon Forbidden West, the sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn. This you have some certainly varied landscapes and surroundings, and it looks amazing. Perhaps my favorite section of the trailer was seeing the photorealistic scan of Lance Reddick, who appears to control among the factions you’ll encounter in the game.

Grand Theft Auto V is visiting PS5 in 2021

Rockstar announced that GTAV is coming to the PS5. It’s the game’s 2nd remaster, having first turn out on the PS3, then to the PS4. With the PS5 version, Rockstar is amping up the visuals for the game’s release for 2021. Sony said that PS Plus on PS5 users are certain to get GTAV for free when the game launches.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is a PS5 launch title

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is launching on the PS5 this holiday when the console is scheduled to launch. Sony showed in-game footage, which looked unsurprisingly spectacular and speedy. Marvel’s Spider-Man served as a tech demo for revealing how quickly the PS5’s hardware could render the city’s horizon, so it’s not a huge surprise to see a sequel coming. Though, it is notably of a surprise to see it happening so soon after the original game.

Gran Turismo 7 is visiting PS5 at launch

Sony showed off Gran Turismo 7, the next installment in the long-running driving sim franchise. That franchise has already achieved photorealism with previous entries, though from the trailer, it seems like Sony is leaning into the audio capabilities of the PS5.

Ratchet & Clank gets a new entry on PS5

Insomniac Games is bringing Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart to the PS5. No release date was handed. You is able to see some of the weapon play (always a quirky, exciting part of the game) and the main mechanic, the inter-dimensional rifts, in the trailer above. Insomniac says that the PS5 hardware enabled the team to stream in new planets and surroundings quickly without the dependence on loading screens.

Square Enix unveils Project Athia



Project Athia is a new title developed exclusively for the PS5 by Square Enix. Not many details were shared, but it looks to be an action-heavy platforming title with mythical elements. Check out the trailer yourself.

Returnal is a brand new game coming exclusively to PS5

This new exclusive title for the PS5 features a protagonist who again and again experiences moments of upheaval. It’s a really awkward name that appears like it should belong in the Metal Gear Rising series. That said, it features a cool look and the gameplay appears like it’s a roguelike, where some of your progress will persist when you die.

SackBoy: A Big Adventure, a LittleBigPlanet spin-off, is coming to PS5

Sony unmasked a trailer for SackBoy: A Big Adventure, a brand new platforming title that’s quite definitely in the style of LittleBigPlanet. It appears like a good time if you want that game’s floaty physics, and I kind of can’t believe that something such as this doesn’t already exist.

Destruction Allstars looks like Twisted Metal meets Titanfall



If you’re looking for a game that mixes driving, explosions, and some platforming, Destruction Allstars looks like it’s uniquely qualified to quell your craving.

Stray, a game that features cats in a cyberpunk world, is visiting PS5

It’s tough to inform exactly what you’ll be doing in Stray, but because it has cats, they really don’t have to explain it anymore.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is really a PS5 exclusive

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is a brand new exclusive coming to PS5.

There’s a brand new Oddworld game coming to PS5

Lorne Lanning introduced a new entry in the quirky, long-running Oddworld series called Oddworld Soulstorm. It features a darker tone to previous titles, but there’s still a good share of platforming and oddities.

We got our first look at Ghostwire: Tokyo gameplay

Ghostwire: Tokyo seemed during the Sony event, and we got to see the first gameplay since the game made its debut this past year at E3. It’s a first-person melee and magic-based title where you have to save your self Tokyo by ousting the ghosts that threaten to take it over. You know, no biggie. It’s arriving 2021.

Godfall, Gearbox’s third-person slasher, is arriving holiday 2020

We got another look at Godfall, Gearbox’s new game that is likely to be a launch title for the PS5. The look hasn’t changed much since we last saw it, to ensure that might be a great sign that it’ll meet its holiday 2020 launch window.

Solar Ash is the new game from the makers of Hyper Light Drifter



The creators of Hyper Light Drifter unveiled their new title, Solar Ash, which includes a protagonist that looks quite familiar. Though this game ditches the tilt-shifted perspective, the art style is similarly gorgeous to Hyper Light Drifter.

Hitman III is coming January 2021

The next installment in the rebooted Hitman franchise is visiting PS5 (it’s coming to PS4, as well). IO Interactive shared a trailer that shows some a mission in Dubai played out. It looks impressive, or even a little iterative. There’s nothing wrong with some more Hitman.

Astro’s Playroom is coming to PS5

Sony is developing Astro’s Playroom, a platforming game set in the world of the cute AstroBots. Thankfully, this one probably won’t need you to have among Sony’s peripherals, like a camera or a VR headset — but who knows, since Sony unmasked a new camera for the PS5, maybe it will?

Little Devil Inside is coming to PS5

This could be one of the games I most getting excited about playing from the showcase. It has a unique visual style, and the adventure seems to just take your character just about everywhere.

The creators of Octodad have a new game called Bugsnax



Bugsnax, a new game from the studio that made Octodad, is coming holiday 2020. You should just watch the trailer. This title is visiting PS4, aswell.

A very sweaty NBA 2K21 is coming to PS5

There’s a brand new NBA 2K basketball game coming to the PS5. It’s actually launching before the console can be obtained, but Sony showed off some pre-alpha footage of the game running on the PS5. There’s a lot of sweat particles, moving cloth, and most of the other things you expect from the fancy sports game on a next-gen console.

There’s a Demon’s Souls remaster coming to PS5

FromSoftware is prepping a remaster to Demon’s Souls, the first game in the Souls series, for PS5. It’s being labored on by BluePoint Games. There doesn’t be seemingly any gameplay in the trailer, nonetheless it looks nice.

Arkane showed off some Deathloop gameplay

Deathloop is a stylish, hyper-violent first-person shooter made by Arkane, the studio responsible for Prey and Dishonored. Similar to Ghostwire: Tokyo, this one was announced this past year. It seems like it rolls in all of the gameplay that makes Dishonored really fun, but it appears to borrow some cool “elusive target”-style mechanics from the likes of Hitman.

Resident Evil 8 Village is the next first-person entry in the franchise

Capcom’s next entry in the popular Resident Evil franchise is coming to PS5. Like RE7, this one is played in first-person perspective, which might sound dodgy for a horror game, nonetheless it worked well last time. Things were happening quickly in the trailer, but I swear I saw some familiar iconography and enemy types to Resident Evil 4, one of my personal favorite games. I suppose I’ll have to watch this trailer again. It’s arriving 2021.