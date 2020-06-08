Sony’s PS5 event rescheduled to June 11th

Sony announced today that its upcoming PlayStation 5 event has been rescheduled to Thursday, June 11th at 4PM ET. The event was originally scheduled for June 4th but was postponed following a death of George Floyd and protests against racism and police brutality happening around the world.

Sony plans to showcase PS5 games during the event, and it will run for “a bit more than an hour,” Sony Interactive CEO Jim Ryan said in a blog post announcing the first event.

The presentation, which is pre-taped, will be broadcast at 1080p and 30 fps. Sony did that to allow it to be easier to produce even though many of the staff will work from home through the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a blog post by Sid Shuman, a senior director for Sony Interactive’s Content Communications. “The games you’ll see on Thursday will look even better when you play them on PS5 with a 4K TV, as you’d expect,” Shuman writes.

Shuman also recommended wearing headphones through the event because “there’s some cool audio work in the show, and it might be harder to appreciate if it’s pumped through your phone or laptop speakers.” That sounds like a reference to the 3D audio capabilities already announced for the PS5.

Sony has revealed the name of the console, its logo, its specs, and its new DualSense controller, and Epic Games showed off a jaw-dropping PS5 demo within its announcement of Unreal Engine 5 back in May.

Sony hasn’t unmasked the design of the console itself, though, and it’s unclear if Sony plans to achieve this on Thursday. Ryan said in the first event weblog that “after next week’s showcase, we will still have much to share with you,” so it seems likely that there it’s still some questions about the PS5 after this week’s event.

The PS5 will have a custom eight-core AMD Zen 2 CPU, a custom AMD RDNA 2-based GPU, 16GB of GDDR6 RAM, and a proprietary SSD with 825GB of storage and 5.5GB/s of performance. The DualSense controller will have haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, a microphone, and a USB-C port. The controller’s share button in addition has been renamed to the “create” button, but Sony hasn’t shared much in what it will let players do just yet.