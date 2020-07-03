Sony’s PS4 hit Horizon Zero Dawn is coming to PC on August 7th

We already knew that Horizon Zero Dawn, lengthy one of many PlayStation 4’s prized exclusives, could be making its means to PC. And now we all know exactly when that may occur: the sport will likely be launched on August 7th. It’ll be bought by each Steam and the Epic Games Store for $49.99.

Guerilla Games, the Sony-owned developer behind the hit title and its upcoming PlayStation 5 sequel, launched a brand new trailer as we speak for the entire version of Horizon Zero Dawn. The video lays out quite a few options and enhancements coming to the PC model, together with ultrawide show help, an unlocked framerate, dynamic foliage, deep graphics customization settings, improved reflections, and expanded controller choices. It all appears to be like unbelievable on this 90-second trailer, which additionally reveals an in-game benchmark device.

Back in March, Hermen Hulst — the pinnacle of PlayStation Worldwide Studios — mentioned of Horizon’s PC port that “I think it’s important that we stay open to new ideas of how to introduce more people to PlayStation, and show people maybe what they’ve been missing out on.” Horizon Zero Dawn is the primary PS4 unique that may make the transfer to a second platform.

During Sony’s PS5 occasion final month, Guerrilla introduced a stunning-looking PS5 sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn known as Horizon Forbidden West. There’s at present no launch window for the anticipated follow-up, nevertheless.