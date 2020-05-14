Sony’s Intelligent Vision Sensor is the first to have AI processing hardware on board

A couple of years ago Sony developed the first picture sensor with on- chip RAM, which allowed slow-motion video clip capture at really high structure prices. Now the firm has actually developed the first sensor with on-board AI hardware, which can do high-speed picture acknowledgment.

The Intelligent Vision Sensor, IMX500, has actually a piled layout, including a pixel chip (1/2.3 “, 12.3 MP resolution, 1.55 µm pixels) as well as a reasoning chip that has a Sony- created DSP as well as memory for the AI designs.

The sensor can record 4K video clip at 60 fps, yet much more notably it requires just 3.1 nanoseconds to examine the picture (making use of the MobileNet V1 design from Google). It does not also require to outcome pictures whatsoever, it can simply send metadata to be refined.

As Sony states, this is an advantage for personal privacy as the picture information never ever leaves the chip (as well as it absolutely does not require to be sent out over the Internet to the cloud). Also, given that the AI designs can be set up, the exact same hardware can be utilized for numerous jobs.

A straightforward instance is placing the IMX500 in a vehicle as well as directing it at the motorist. If the sensor identifies the motorist is sidetracked or asleep, it can send out a caution to the automobile. Even though an outside cpu can do the exact same job, making use of simply the picture sensor is less complex (as well as hence much more trusted) as well as less expensive.

Stores can make use of the Intelligent Vision Sensor for numerous jobs. For instance, one might be at the door, counting the amount of individuals entered. Another can watch on racks, sending out a notice when supply is running reduced. Yet one more can identify the locations where most individuals go as well as the items they grab.



The sensor has feasible applications at the sales register

The IMX500 is not likely to locate its method mobile phones. But it can enter your house as component of a wise audio speaker– e.g. it can see that is asking the inquiry, which will certainly aid the system offer an even more appropriate solution. And, once more, personal privacy problems are reduced given that the picture sensor can outcome simply “Tom is talking ” rather than recording an image as well as sending for processing.

It’s not simply personal privacy either, a layout utilizing this sensor will certainly have a lot reduced latency, will certainly require really little transmission capacity as well as it decreases power use to boot.

3.1 nanoseconds to examine a picture is much faster than standard techniques, making it possible for applications that require lightning rapid response times (e.g. commercial robotics). Also, metadata is little contrasted to the 4K/60 fps video it is based on, so numerous electronic cameras can share a fairly sluggish information link.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=20 rXEtG4CjQ

The IMX500 (simply the sensor) as well as IMX501 (the sensor in an LGA bundle) will certainly be experienced to business quickly as well as Sony believes the first items to utilize them will certainly appear following year. For currently, these 2 expense JPY 10,000 as well as JPY 20,000, specifically (that’s $94 as well as $187).

