SonyLIV Unveils ‘All New’ Facelift, Originals, Premières to Make Itself Relevant Again

SonyLIV is making an attempt to mount a comeback. The streaming service has introduced an overhaul of itself — dubbed “all new SonyLIV” — that guarantees a bunch of recent unique collection that includes the likes of Jimmy Shergill (A Wednesday!) and Amit Sadh (Breathe), Indian premières of American TV exhibits together with the Kirsten Dunst-led On Becoming A God in Central Florida, and collaborations with a number of Indian expertise, from slapstick comedian Vir Das to National Award-winning writer-director Hansal Mehta. Many of its new licenses, other than the Indian originals, are thanks to its father or mother Sony.

Sadh stars in Avrodh: The Siege Within, based mostly on the so-called “surgical strikes” after the 2016 Uri terrorist assault, which have been additionally the premise of the 2019 film Uri: The Surgical Strike. It’s been directed by Raj Acharya (21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897). Shergill stars within the Ludhiana-set drama Your Honor — a remake of an Israeli unique — about an sincere choose who obstructs justice after his son is concerned in a hit-and-run. E. Niwas (Shool) is the director. Both Avrodh and Your Honor are produced by Applause Entertainment, the content material arm of the Aditya Birla Group.

Mehta directs Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, concerning the real-life 1992 inventory market rip-off involving the eponymous stockbroker, which led to main reforms, together with the formation of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). Undekhi — beforehand referred to as Andekhi — reportedly stars model-turned-actress Apurva Soni, Meenakshi Sethi (LoveShhuda), Sayandeep Sengupta (Chitrakut), and Ayn Zoya (Neerja). Ashish R. Shukla (Prague) is claimed to be the director on Undekhi. It’s been produced by Sidharth Sengupta’s EdgeStorm Productions and Applause Entertainment.

That leaves S.O.T: Surgical Operations Team, whose identify and teaser suggests it is an motion thriller. Beyond that, SonyLIV can also be working with the likes of writer-director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (Nil Battey Sannata), author Ajay Monga (Corporate), slapstick comedian and host Kapil Sharma, producer Nikkhil Advani, writer-director Nitesh Tiwari (Chhichhore), director-producer Rohan Sippy (Nautanki Saala!) & director Bharat Kukreti (The Kapil Sharma Show), actor-director Sachin Pathak (Rangbaaz), and director Samar Khan (Kuchh Meetha Ho Jaye).

Other abilities embrace author Saumya Joshi (102 Not Out), author Saurabh Tewari (Zindagi Ki Mehak), director Subhash Kapoor (Jolly LLB), director Subramanian S. Iyer (Crime Patrol), writer-director Tigmanshu Dhulia (Paan Singh Tomar), director Vikas Bahl (Queen), and producer Vipul Shah (Namaste England). Kapoor, Bahl, and Shah’s inclusion shouldn’t be a superb search for SonyLIV, given they stand accused within the #MeToo motion. And whereas Bahl and Shah have been cleared of fees, the controversy round them stays.

On Becoming A God in Central Florida is one in all a choose few exhibits which can be making their Indian première on SonyLIV, alongside the authorized drama For Life, starring Nicholas Pinnock (Marcella) and Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), with 50 Cent as govt producer. For Life launched in February within the US. There’s additionally the crime drama Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector, which premièred in January within the US; and the younger grownup spy collection Alex Rider, slated for June globally. Alex Rider is an Amazon unique within the US, nevertheless it’ll be on SonyLIV in India.

In phrases of acquisitions, SonyLIV is touting the beloved sitcom Seinfeld, the acclaimed crime drama The Shield and the Timothy Olyphant-led Western crime drama Justified, the Laura Linney-starrer comedy-drama The Big C, the Bad Boys spin-off collection L.A.’s Finest, the musical comedy-drama Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, and the anthology horror Into the Dark, which is unique to Hulu within the US. Some of those are already accessible on SonyLIV. Most have been produced by its father or mother Sony, as is the case for brand spanking new movie arrivals reminiscent of Spider-Man: Homecoming, Captain Phillips, Spotlight, and Inside Job.

That leaves sports activities, which spans the realms of cricket (India, Big Bash League, Women’s Big Bash League, Abu Dhabi T1), soccer (UEFA Champions League, Serie A, FA Cup), tennis (Australian Open), basketball (NBA), wrestling (WWE, UFC), and motorsport (Formula E). And naturally, SonyLIV will proceed to have all of the content material coming in by way of Sony India’s TV channels, which incorporates Kaun Banega Crorepati with Amitabh Bachchan, Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and The Kapil Sharma Show amongst others.

