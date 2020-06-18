SonyLIV Premium Price Increased by Up to 200 Percent, Now Starts at Rs. 299

SonyLIV has unveiled new prices for its Premium subscription: Rs. 299 per month, Rs. 699 for six months, and Rs. 999 per year. The more expensive SonyLIV Premium plans are already essentially, with Thursday’s launch of the “all new” SonyLIV, that offers a facelift of its apps and the website, a lot of new original series from the likes of stand-up comedian Vir Das and National Award-winning writer-director Hansal Mehta, and Indian premières of American TV shows like the Kirsten Dunst-led dark comedy On Becoming A God in Central Florida. SonyLIV is promising “a new story every Friday”.

LIV the new stories on #SonyLIV, streaming now. Say yes to the magic of an brand new experience. ✨

Join us as we begin our new journey today filled with fresh originals, movies, and a promise of a new story every Friday. pic.twitter.com/IK6ks1JkbR — sonyliv (@SonyLIV) June 17, 2020

Until Wednesday 11:59pm, SonyLIV was available at Rs. 99 monthly, Rs. 299 for 6 months, and Rs. 499 annually. Depending on the SonyLIV Premium plan you pick, the subscription cost has gone up by 200 % (monthly), 134 % (half-yearly), or 100 percent (annually). Those are massive increases, evident from the truth that the new price of SonyLIV for one month would’ve gotten you 6 months of SonyLIV less than 24 hours ago. For a site with SonyLIV’s track record, it will be interesting to see if its offerings can live up to the price hike.

At launch, SonyLIV has two originals in the Jimmy Shergill-starrer crime thriller Your Honor and the Ranvir Shorey-led dark comedy movie Kadakh. Your Honor is a Ludhiana-set remake of Israeli original Kvodo, in regards to a respectable judge who obstructs justice after his son is involved with a hit-and-run. Kvodo can be being remade as Your Honor in the usa by CBS-owned Showtime, with Bryan Cranston in the lead. Kadakh — directed by Rajat Kapoor, who admitted to sexual misconduct in 2018 during the #MeToo movement — is about a couple of trying to keep a dead human anatomy hidden within their home within a Diwali party.

Alongside, we’ve the Indian première of legal drama For Life, which aired between February and May on ABC in the US. Starring Nicholas Pinnock (Marcella) and Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), with 50 Cent as executive producer, For Life is loosely on the basis of the life of Isaac Wright Jr., who became an attorney while that he was wrongly imprisoned and proved his innocence and the ones of 20 other inmates. For Life has already been renewed for an additional season.

Later in June, SonyLIV will add the critically-acclaimed film Bhonsle, produced by and starring Manoj Bajpayee (Gangs of Wasseypur), and co-written and directed by feature debutant Devashish Makhija. Bhonsle has been touring the film festival circuit since late 2018 but it never found a distributor so far. Additionally, For Life will soon be joined by NBC crime drama Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector, about a cop and forensic expert who look for a serial killer. The show was cancelled after one season.

Beyond that, SonyLIV has recently announced a few originals in Avrodh: The Siege Within, led by Amit Sadh (Breathe) and directed by Raj Acharya (21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897); Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story from these Hansal Mehta; Undekhi, starring model-turned-actress Apurva Soni; and action thriller S.O.T: Surgical Operations Team.

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS. You can also download the episode or just hit the play button below.