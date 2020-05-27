SonyLIV 2.0 has began rolling out with a new person expertise and an all-new model id. The new replace, introduced as “all new SonyLIV” on Tuesday, will attain all customers in about three weeks. The firm has moreover introduced a contemporary authentic content material catalogue that may launch in June as a a part of the brand new LIV Premium subscription pack. The authentic content material will characteristic actors akin to Jimmy Shergill and Amit Sadh alongside slapstick comedian Vir Das and National Award-winning writer-director Hansal Mehta. SonyLIV is planning to make its comeback within the over-the-top (OTT) platforms market with its new replace.

The most noticeable change that SonyLIV 2.0 brings is the all new person interface. The firm stated it has mounted many points in its interface. For customers of Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, there are some updates to offer a acquainted feel and look.

SonyLIV has additionally up to date its model id with the brand new emblem that was launched on Tuesday.

The new replace has been launched by means of a phased rollout that may take round three weeks to succeed in all customers. It is, nonetheless, unclear whether or not the adjustments will probably be offered by means of a server-side rollout or through a new model launch throughout all supported platforms.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to SonyLIV for readability on the replace course of and can replace this house when the corporate responds.

New content material incoming

Alongside the brand new interface and model id, SonyLIV has introduced the arrival of authentic content material and Indian premieres of American TV reveals such because the Kirsten Dunst-led On Becoming A God in Central Florida and For Life. There may also be content material from writer-director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, slapstick comedian and host Kapil Sharma, director-producer Rohan Sippy, and director Samar Khan, amongst others. Additionally, you will proceed to get content material from Sony India’s TV channels.

“SonyLIV 2.0 is designed to create world class entertainment experience and will be home to some distinctly unique Indian stories for a global audience,” stated Aman Srivastava, Head of Marketing – Digital Business, Sony Pictures Networks, in a assertion.

How are we staying sane throughout this Coronavirus lockdown? We mentioned this on Orbital, our weekly expertise podcast, which you’ll be able to subscribe to through Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or simply hit the play button under.