

Price: $799.99 - $698.00

Sony Xperia 5 unlocked smartphone OLED cinema wide display, 128GB – Black – (us )

Three camera/lens array with 16mm, 26mm and 52mm (35mm EQ) Focal lengths

Eye-af continuously tracks the subject’s eyes calculating focus up to 30 times/sec.Pixel Density:449 ppi

Cinema Pro by cineaste – with professional settings, 21: 9 ratio, clip editing

Up to 10fps shooting with continuous AF/AE tracking

21: 9 cinemawide 6. 1” 2520×1080 Full HD OLED display

X1 for mobile engine and creator mode with BT2020 color space and 10-bit tonal gradation

Compatible with all major U. S. Carriers, including Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile and more